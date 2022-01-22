Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

AMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMYT opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $656.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of -0.58.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.