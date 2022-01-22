Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.53

Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 1324075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $41,321,000.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

