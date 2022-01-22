AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 55,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 90,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a current ratio of 35.66, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

