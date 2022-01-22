Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

