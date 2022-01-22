American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of American States Water worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in American States Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $91.81 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

