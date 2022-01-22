American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in American Express were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,849,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

