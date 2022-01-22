American Century Companies Inc. Sells 191,711 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,711 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Eaton worth $73,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 111.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average of $163.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.