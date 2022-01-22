American Century Companies Inc. Sells 185,455 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,455 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $67,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of argenx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 8.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,416,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in argenx by 97.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in argenx by 19.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in argenx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on argenx from $351.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.24.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

