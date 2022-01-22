American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,190,745 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,190,745 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.73 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

