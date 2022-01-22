Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,414.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,841.41 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

