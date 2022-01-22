Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Thursday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($42.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.14 and a 200-day moving average of €33.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.