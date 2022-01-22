Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 21.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.24 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

