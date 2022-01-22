AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,864 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 291.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

POWI opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.