AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

