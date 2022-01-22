AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

