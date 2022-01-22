AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,055 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,706,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.29 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

