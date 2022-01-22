Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.54. Approximately 11,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 298,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
