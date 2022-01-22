Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5.9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.54. Approximately 11,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 298,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

