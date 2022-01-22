Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 3.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.17. Approximately 8,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 240,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

