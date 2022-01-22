Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 3.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.17. Approximately 8,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 240,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.