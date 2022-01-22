Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

