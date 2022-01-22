Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 51,298 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,298 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after buying an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

