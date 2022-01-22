Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $9,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $142.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

