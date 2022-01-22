Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $13.31 Million Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 193,020 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $13,307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $59.35 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

