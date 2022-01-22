Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $13.31 Million Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 193,020 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $13,307,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $59.35 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.78 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.
Altair Engineering Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
