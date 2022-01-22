Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

