Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 37,019 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

MTH stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

