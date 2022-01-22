Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4275 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.76 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.