Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

CLX opened at $178.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

