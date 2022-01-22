Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,606 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

LULU stock opened at $313.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.