Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 224,841 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.70 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $603.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

