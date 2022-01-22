Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.42 Million Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DESP. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,046,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,310 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its position in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Despegar.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.