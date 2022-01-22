Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.23 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,738 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.