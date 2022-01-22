Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.59. 941,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,125,786 shares of company stock valued at $276,937,371. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.