Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.59. 941,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,125,786 shares of company stock valued at $276,937,371. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
