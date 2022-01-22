Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allbirds traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 12289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

