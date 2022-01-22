Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.