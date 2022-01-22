Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 162,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,566,701 shares.The stock last traded at $62.53 and had previously closed at $59.63.

The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

