Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head to Head Survey

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Albertsons Companies has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion 0.19 $850.20 million $1.67 16.93 Arko $3.91 billion 0.26 $13.19 million $0.16 50.13

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Albertsons Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albertsons Companies and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 8 4 0 2.14 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $28.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.94%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.45% 92.76% 6.23% Arko 0.58% 18.22% 1.40%

Summary

Arko beats Albertsons Companies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

