Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.