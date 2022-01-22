Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 97.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $266,241,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

