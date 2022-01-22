Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 34,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 299,455 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

