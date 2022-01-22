Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 34,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 299,455 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.21.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
About Afya
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
