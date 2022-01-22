Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $60.86. 6,141,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.