Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. Truist Financial began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.02 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Affimed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

