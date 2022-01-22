Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.62 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

