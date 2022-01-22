Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of AEMD opened at $1.62 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.47.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.