AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.17.

AVAV opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,864.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

