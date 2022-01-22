Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

