AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Get AerCap alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of AER stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth $95,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerCap (AER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.