Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,257 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 365,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 390,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 324,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $4.51 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

