Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

