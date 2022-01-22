Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,769 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $204,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

