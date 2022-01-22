Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,303 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.