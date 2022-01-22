Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.98 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.91. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $226.15 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average of $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

