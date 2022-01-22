Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Ads-Tec Energy has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

